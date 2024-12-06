New Features Help C-store Car Washes Keep the Revenue Rolling

"Right now, a dependable kiosk is a necessary feature of a successful car wash, but as touchless automation becomes more prevalent, there will be less reliance on the kiosk," Fasel said, noting that touchless activation through a mobile app saves several steps vs. entering a code into a kiosk. "This leads to an easier and quicker process for customers, and they can also activate the wash without rolling down their window, which provides an added level of comfort — especially during colder months."

Along with the actual car wash equipment, there's been continued advancement in lighting features and sounds inside the bay. For example, the music and lighting can be customized to reflect what is going on with the wash cycle, said D&S' Underhill.

"When drying, the lights could be red for hot, for example, and we are moving to the next level of sophistication for sound, lighting and cycles," he explained, pointing to a company called Carwash FX, which is a cloud-based digital marketing attendant that can add voice sound effects, music and more to a car wash experience.

The Subscription Model

In the c-store space, subscriptions have become popular for a variety of offerings, such as coffee, fountain drinks and now car washes. Several chains offer different tiers of subscriptions, including unlimited washes — which at first might seem like a revenue loss, but actually end up the opposite.

For example, if someone normally comes once a month for a car wash, but buys the unlimited subscription and now comes three or four times a month, they often don't just get the car wash. They will end up buying gas and stopping in the store for a coffee or sandwich.

"Unlimited usually has an asterisk that states 30 washes per month, for example, and many retailers offer a variety of plans, such as a basic plan, silver, gold or platinum levels, and users can upgrade," Swarup noted. "If I have a basic plan, an app can prompt me to upgrade for an extra feature and pay an extra $2, which adds up to additional revenue as well."

Family Express works with a company called Mosaic for its digital car wash platform, and its mobile app enables customers to purchase unlimited car wash subscriptions as well as individual washes using their personal mobile device.

"They can manage purchases and payment methods through their mobile wallet, earn rewards for getting their vehicles washed, and receive targeted car wash offers using advanced geofencing capabilities," Fasel said.

Additionally, since the retailer offers both brush and touchless car washes, Family Express customers can opt for either a brush or touchless subscription plan, with the most popular being its Works Wash subscription. "It's our top-end package with a traditional brush wash, though the touchless subscription is gaining popularity," Fasel noted.

The chain combines digital advertising with discounts to drive subscription signups, along with targeted messaging through its mobile app, which he said has been "very successful."

Car wash subscriptions benefit both the retailer and the customer, as the consumer is more likely to return to the store and purchase other items — plus, the recurring revenue the subscription provides — and customers feel like they are getting a deal.

"It's really the reverse of a loyalty program," said Swarup. "We call it locked-in loyalty because they have a card on file, have already paid for the service, and now just have to go and use it. This is true loyalty and will have customers going to your location over others."