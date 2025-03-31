New Initiative Aims to Boost Supplier Diversity in the Convenience Channel

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is teaming up with online product discovery platform RangeMe to help convenience store operators more efficiently find and source diverse-owned and emerging brands across multiple product categories.

The CSN Supplier Showcase: Diverse & Emerging Brands collection on RangeMe consists of a curated group of products from hundreds of emerging and diverse-owned brands that meet specific criteria based on input from CSNews’ Supplier Diversity Committee. The collection features items across food, beverage, general merchandise, and health and beauty care categories.

This new collaboration is part of CSNews’ “The Business Case for Diversity & Inclusion” program, an industrywide initiative that facilitates engagement among all stakeholders in the convenience channel around diversity, equity and inclusion. The platform is designed to be a catalyst for discussion, innovation, engagement and action.