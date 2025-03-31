New Initiative Aims to Boost Supplier Diversity in the Convenience Channel
“Our industry's commitment to diversity and inclusion extends to our supplier community as well,” said Derek Gaskins, head of guest experience at bp and a member of CSNews’ Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board. “I have worked with RangeMe on previous initiatives, and this collaboration with CSN will make it easier for convenience store operators to find a multitude of products that are uniquely tailored to their customers’ needs.”
Convenience store retailers are invited to join RangeMe for free and explore the collection of innovative, diverse-owned and emerging brands, which can be filtered by certifications, category, distribution and more to narrow down the search. Users can request samples with the click of a button and even place orders directly from the platform for select brands.
“We know that convenience store operators are interested in supplier diversity, but many — especially those from smaller, independent businesses — have limited time and resources,” said Andrea Kumse, director of client success at RangeMe. “This collection places thousands of products from diverse-owned and emerging brands right at their fingertips.”
Qualified convenience store operators can join RangeMe for free at this link. Contact Kumse at [email protected] if encountering any difficulty signing up.