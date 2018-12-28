New Initiative Offers Real-Time Rewards Redemption at Shell Stations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Loyalty marketing and technology firm Excentus and FIS, a provider of financial services technology, have formed a joint initiative that will enable customers at participating Shell-branded gas stations across the United States to redeem rewards points in real time.

The FIS Premium Payback redemption network links thousands of retail point of sale locations with customer card rewards programs. It complements existing retailer rewards programs and helps merchants and retailers increase traffic, grow revenue and enhance customer engagement and loyalty, according to the companies.

"We are excited to partner with FIS to offer its Premium Payback program at Shell-branded fuel stations," said Brian Jefferson, senior vice president, business development, Excentus. "With a single swipe of a payment card, FIS Loyalty program customers will be able to turn their points into savings on quality Shell fuel, delivering real-time value at the pump, while encouraging future visits."

Excentus specializes in the design, development and implementation of loyalty programs and offers a scalable, cloud-based platform to manage, measure and monetize fuels-based loyalty programs.

"With its real-time redemption capabilities and broad network of participating rewards programs, FIS Premium Payback helps retailers like Shell differentiate themselves at point-of-sale and drive return business," said Bruce Lowthers, chief operating officer, integrated payment solutions, FIS. "We look forward to working with Excentus to roll out this exciting initiative."

Shell Oil Co. is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states.