New Kum & Go Initiative Will Shift 2,000 Employees From Part-Time to Full-Time

DES MOINES, Iowa — As convenience stores continue to face the challenges of a tight labor market, one chain is taking an innovate step to face those challenges head on.

Kum & Go unveiled a program to shift 2,000 of its part-time positions to full-time positions. The move makes employees eligible for an enhanced benefits package that includes health insurance, a 401k, paid time off, tuition reimbursement and leave for new parents, according to the Des Moines Register.

The full-time jobs range from cashier work to assistant managers that pay between $12 and $20 per hour in Des Moines. The retailer has 5,000 employees in-store and at its headquarters, the report added.

"If you work 40 hours a week and have consistent schedules, you're more likely to be engaged with Kum & Go," said Tanner Krause, president of Kum & Go.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go has nearly 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.