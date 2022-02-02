New LLC Formed to Combine the Strengths of 7-Eleven Inc. & Seven-Eleven Japan

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. and Seven-Eleven Japan announced the formation of 7-Eleven International LLC (7IN), intended to combine the strengths that both entities have created.

7IN will be able to better leverage 7-Eleven's product development capabilities, digital technology and environmental, social and governance initiatives while maintaining its position as a global brand, according to a company news release.

7-Eleven Inc.'s Joe DePinto, CEO; Chris Tanco, executive vice president and chief operating officer; and Stan Reynolds, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will serve on the 7IN board of directors alongside Ken Wakabayashi, co-CEO of 7IN.

Wakabayashi was recently named to the co-CEO post. He was previously 7-Eleven Inc.'s senior vice president, head of international, and will now lead the 7-Eleven brand's global growth strategy alongside co-CEO Shinji Abe from Seven-Eleven Japan.

"We are thrilled to offer our congratulations to Ken Wakabayashi on this exciting new role," said DePinto. "With this move, Ken will help lead the 7IN team to further our global growth strategy and provide world-class value and support to our international licensees and master franchisees."

As co-CEOs of 7IN, Wakabayashi and Abe will be responsible for all operations outside North America and Japan, as well as overseeing the 7–Eleven trademark globally.

"This change reinforces 7-Eleven Inc.'s and Seven-Eleven Japan's commitment to the growth of the 7-Eleven brand and to providing value and support to our licensee and master franchisee organizations," said Wakabayashi. "We are well positioned for growth and long-term value creation as we focus on expanding the brand into new territories and provide an enhanced support structure for our existing territories."

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

With offices in Dallas and Tokyo, 7–Eleven International franchises and/or licenses more than 41,000 stores in 14 countries and regions: Australia, Cambodia, China, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, China (Taiwan), Thailand, Vietnam, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The brand also operates corporate and/or franchise stores in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Japan.