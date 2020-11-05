New Marathon Petroleum CEO Lays Out Three-Step Plan to Create Value

FINDLAY, Ohio — While leading Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) through the global COVID-19 pandemic, new CEO Mike Hennigan is also steering the parent company of Speedway LLC through a new value creation strategy.

Acknowledging that the current environment has required MPC's immediate focus, Hennigan shared his view of the future during the company's first-quarter 2020 earnings call on May 5. It was his first earnings call since taking the reins as CEO in March.

"Over the past decade, this company has grown to be one of the largest energy platforms in the country," Hennigan said. "Although MPC has been successful in many areas, there's also a strong case for change to drive increased profitability, stronger through-cycle earnings, and long-term value creation."

The company's focus will be on three key areas initially: