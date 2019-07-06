New Pact Brings NRL Federal Credit Union Branding to 7-Eleven ATMs

IRVING, Texas — NRL Federal Credit Union cardholders will have a more dynamic on-screen marketing experience at ATMs across 7-Eleven's U.S. footprint.

Through a partnership with NRL Federal Credit Union and FCTI Inc., NRL will have the ability to deliver custom branded messages, including targeted campaigns, to cardholders, through the screen upgrade feature of FCTI's Marketing and Branding Application ATM program, reported ATM Marketplace.

The screen upgrade campaign setup provides the ability to target by location, provide start and end dates, as well as the capability to run multiple campaigns at once.

The application combines multiple screens and a topper to create a story for the cardholder that culminates in the final processing screen and printed receipt, according to the companies.

"The ATM is an important channel for member interaction. Which is why it has become so important to couple nationwide access with real brand initiatives," said NRL Federal Credit Union CEO Kristin Schultz. "Unlike traditional branding, FCTI's program allows us the opportunity to present our brand as well as dynamic messaging to our cardholders on an ATM outside of our brand network."

The program allows banks and credit unions to generate greater brand awareness.

"We are very excited to be working with NRL Federal Credit Union to expand their marketing toolbox with a package of flexible and dynamic tools to better reach their ATM users," Robel Gugsa, CEO for FCTI, said.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.