New Partnership Enables Cash Deposits at 7-Eleven & Other Retail Chains

ATLANTA — Payments technology company InComm is teaming with Current, a U.S. challenger bank that serves Americans overlooked by traditional banks, to launch a new partnership and product solution that will enable Current members to make cash deposits to their bank accounts at major brick-and-mortar retail chains across the country.

Participating retailers include convenience store operator 7-Eleven Inc., and dollar store chains Dollar General and Family Dollar.

The initiative follows up on a recent survey of Current's 1.4 million members that showed the ability to make cash deposits was the most-requested product feature.

The cash deposit solution is powered by InComm's VanillaDirect platform, which delivers a barcode via the Current mobile app that users scan at the register of participating VanillaDirect retailers to instantly deposit cash to their accounts.

"Helping an exciting new partner like Current meet the needs and expectations of its customers is what InComm prides itself on," said Tim Richardson, senior vice president at InComm. "Our VanillaDirect mobile barcode solution is perfectly aligned with Current's vision of bringing financial services to its customers, and in this instance providing their customers with a simple and convenient experience for making cash deposits in an extensive network of retail locations across the United States."

The feature is now available to all Current customers and will roll out to approximately 60,000 participating retail locations in the VanillaDirect network by the end of 2020.

"Over 130 million people in this country live paycheck to paycheck and are not being properly served by traditional banks built on legacy infrastructure," said Stuart Sopp, Current founder and CEO. "Our rapid growth speaks to the demand for alternative banking solutions and we are committed to helping provide all Americans better access to their money, including the ability to deposit cash to their Current accounts. InComm's technology is the perfect fit for our members who wish to conveniently and reliably digitize their cash."