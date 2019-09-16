New PepsiCo Loyalty Program Rewards Snack & Beverage Pairings

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PepsiCo is rewarding customers for their snack and beverage pairings with its first-ever cash-back loyalty program, PepCoin.

The digital program rewards customers who purchase a single-serve PepsiCo beverage and Frito-Lay snack together, both specially marked. All customers have to do is scan the codes on the bag and under the bottle cap with their mobile devices. Every time they accumulate $2, the money automatically transfers to their account with Venmo or PayPal.

"Our mission at PepsiCo is to put smiles on consumers' faces with every sip and bite… there's no doubt PepCoin will do just that," said Linda Lagos, senior director, marketing, PepsiCo. "PepCoin will give them a chance to earn a cash reward by enjoying their favorite snack and beverage combinations."

More than 1,000 pairing options are available among 70 different PepsiCo drinks and Frito-Lay snacks, including brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lipton, Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Ruffles, Fritos and SunChips.

"We're thrilled to help bring PepsiCo closer to their consumers for the PepCoin loyalty program," said PayPal Vice President of Marketing Leanne Sheraton. "Venmo and PayPal's payout solutions provide the ability for physical brands to engage with their consumers digitally, while offering a convenient way for consumers to redeem and spend their cash rewards."

For full rules and details about PepCoin, click here.

Purchase-based PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. In all, PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes 22 brands.