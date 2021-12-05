New Poll Finds 60% of Americans Don't Understand What CBD Is

ST. LOUIS — Although CBD has been covered extensively in the media as of late, and products are making their way to shelves, most consumers have never tried a CBD product, don't know what CBD is, or don't know the difference between CBD, marijuana and THC.

Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a chemical compound from the Cannabis sativa plant, the same plant that marijuana and hemp come from. CBD is a naturally occurring substance used in oils, topicals, and ingestibles for wellness purposes including relieving pain, easing anxiety and alleviating cancer-related symptoms.

Invisibly, using its Realtime Research tool, polled 1,087 Americans to learn about their knowledge of, and interest in, using CBD products.

Sixty-two percent of respondents reported that they never tried a CBD product in any form. Of those who have tried CBD, 14 percent used it in an ingestible form, 11 percent used it as a topical ointment or cream, and 13 percent tried it in both ingestible and topical form.

Sixty-eight percent who have not tried CBD said that they don't know the difference between CBD and THC-containing products such as marijuana.