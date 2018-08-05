New President Takes the Helm at Southwest Georgia Oil Co.

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — Southwest Georgia Oil Company Inc.'s (SWGO) former Chief Financial Officer Glennie Cox Bench is the company's new president and chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Bench succeeds Mike Harrell, who will retain his role as CEO.

"Glennie Bench is a natural leader. She has the broadest range of skill and talent of any person I've ever been around. She is ferociously loyal to her family, this community and Southwest Georgia Oil Co.," said Harrell. "This company has enormous potential and is on the cusp of a major breakout. The only way to tap this potential and launch this breakout is to be focused and be willing to do the hard work. Glennie is and will, and I firmly believe that she is the right person to lead Southwest Georgia Oil Co. into the future."

Bench began working with SWGO in 1991 and became chief financial officer and vice president of finance in 1999. She is also a licensed certified public accountant, chairperson of the Hospital Authority for Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge, and is serving her third term as a member of the Brianbridge City Council.

"What an honor this is. I am mindful of the fact that only two people have served as President of SWGO — Mike and his father, SWGO founder, Jimmy Harrell. So I am grateful for the confidence Mike has shown in me," Bench said. "I am eager to roll up my sleeves with the new responsibilities that come with the roles and lead the company into the next decade stronger and well positioned to serve our customers better than ever before.

"This year, we will tip the scales at 78 stores, six dealer sites, a 150-million gallon wholesale operation, and 1,100 employees in three states," Bench added. "That size is a relatively new challenge for us but we have a management team that is up to the task of offering the best in service and setting the standard for our industry. I'm so proud to work with this team to accomplish these goals together."

Under her leadership, SWGO will initially focus on maximizing profitability of its existing operations, rolling out new designs for the SunStop and Inland brands and ensuring critical roles in its organization chart are filed with talented, energized people, according to Bench.

"We will keep it simple — we will earn our customers' business every day with service that makes you smile, food you'll crave every day, and value you'll come back for," Bench said.