New Report Pinpoints Customer Satisfaction Trends

The report's customer satisfaction data revealed useful date-and-time-based patterns, including:

Happiest Time for Customers: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Least Happy Time for Customers: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Happiest Days of the Week for Customers: Tuesday and Wednesday

Least Happy Day for Customers: Sunday

Additionally, the top customer challenges include prices, checkout processes and product availability.

In North America, customer experience scores dip to their lowest point during the third quarter (91%), but recover swiftly in Q4 (92.5%) to reach the highest quarterly score of the year, HappyOrNot found. Shopper traffic remains steady during this quarter, making it a critical period for retailers to excel through improved staffing, planning and in-store execution.

"Customer feedback is the cornerstone of improving the retail experience, and we're excited to introduce the second edition of our deep-dive report: 'Retail's Biggest CX Trends.' Drawing on feedback insights collected from our terminals across global locations throughout 2024, this report delivers practical, data-driven recommendations for retailers, along with real-world success stories that demonstrate how real-time feedback can drive smarter decisions and transformative results," said Tim Waterton, chief revenue officer at HappyOrNot.

"This report not only uncovers key trends shaping customer satisfaction but also equips retailers with proven strategies to enhance loyalty, optimize operations and outperform competitors — especially during critical periods like the 'Golden Quarter,'" he continued. "With expert contributions from industry leaders, including our strategic partner Sensormatic Solutions, we're proud to provide retailers with actionable tools that turn customer insights into a powerful competitive edge."

The report data underscores the importance of adapting to local market dynamics and leveraging peak season opportunities to enhance customer engagement and operational performance, according to HappyOrNot. It also explores the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for growth across key operational areas, and provides a concise but comprehensive snapshot of major sub-industries, such as grocery, convenience and apparel.

The "Retail's Biggest CX Trends in 2025" report is available for download here.

Founded in 2009, today HappyOrNot serves 4,000 brands across 135 countries, and has collected and reported on more than 1.5 billion feedback responses.