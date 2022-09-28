New Retail Brand Celebrates 'Everyday Heroes'

HOUSTON — The Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association Inc. (GHRA) launched its new store concept, KUDOS, to celebrate the everyday hero in all of us.

According to GHRA, the new brand will differentiate itself in three distinct areas: improving local communities through its social and environmental programs, building genuine connections with its customers and offer a high-quality food and beverage program.

"All of our customers are heroes and they are working hard every day to keep our communities moving, from first responders and frontline workers to skilled trade laborers, teachers and truck drivers," said GHRA CEO Brian Trout. "They are good, honest people, and we want to celebrate them and treat them like the heroes that they are. We are determined to make people feel good when they walk into our stores and to improve the communities we serve."

KUDOS has been in development for more than two years and will initially roll out in the greater Houston market. The inspiration behind the name speaks to the soul of the brand: gratitude toward our heroes, noted GHRA.

"This has been an extraordinary team effort involving some of the industry's brightest minds," said Trout. "We are thankful to our many partners, including Impact 21, Bona Design Labs, CBX, Katz Coffee, Synergy Restaurant Consultants and WT Group for bringing this brand to life."

Established in 1999, GHRA is a convenience retail cooperative with more than 1,100 members and representing more than 2,000 convenience stores.

Rolling Out New Concepts

Several retailers have unveiled new concepts in recent months. Last month, Pilot Co. debuted a new foodservice opportunity with the launch of a new Tex-Mex deli concept, Burrito Junction, located at a remodeled Pilot travel center in Corbin, Ky.

The new deli concept is open 24/7 to serve guests at all hours and features everything from customizable breakfast burritos in the morning to a full choice menu of burritos, tacos, bowls and quesadillas that can be personalized with house-made guacamole, queso, salsa and an array of toppings.

As reported by Convenience Store News, Yesway unveiled a new Allsup's concept convenience store in Lubbock, Texas, near Texas Tech University. The Allsup's Express focuses on serving the university community and students with an assortment of merchandise offerings tailored to meet their needs, including food, beverages and everyday products.