New York Family Makes 2022 Resolution to Visit Every Stewart's Shops C-store

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Freeman family of Cairo, N.Y., has embarked on a group New Year's resolution: visit every Stewart's Shops convenience store or bust.

Auggie, Kristen and their son Cody Freeman are diehard Stewart's Shops fans who plan to stop in at all 350-plus locations by the end of the year.

By the end of January, the Freemans had already surpassed 30 visits, according to Stewart's Shops. Trip types range from quick stops for snacks and coffee, to shopping trips for essentials like milk and bread, to visits for dinner and dessert.

The family kicked off their plan after hearing about another journey by brand mega-fans.

"My wife and I saw on the news that an elderly couple visited every Cracker Barrel in the country a while back and I told her that sounds like something we would do," Auggie Freeman told The Wolf radio station. "She replied, 'We should go to every Stewart's!'"

The Freemans are documenting their visits on Instagram at @stewartsshopsorbust2022.

The family is currently mapping out the rest of their journey, which will take them to 32 counties across two states. Auggie Freeman noted that the only difficulty they have faced so far is that some Stewart's Shops are located in close proximity to one another and "I can only drink so much coffee!"

Stewart's Shops is the latest c-store chain to inspire full-network visits from dedicated fans. Multiple Kwik Trip fans made similar journeys in 2021, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Based in Saratoga Springs, Stewart's Shops operates more than 350 c-stores across upstate New York and southern Vermont.