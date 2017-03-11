New Yorkers Can Now Pay Parking Tickets at 7-Eleven Stores

NEW YORK — Electronic payment provider PayNearMe, the New York City Department of Finance and 7-Eleven Inc. are partnering to let NYC drivers pay for parking tickets in cash at more than 100 7-Eleven convenience stores in all five boroughs. Many of the stores are open 24/7.

To make a cash payment, those with parking violations can visit www.nyc.gov/dofpaynearme and click the "Get Started" button to obtain a PayNearMe payment code for any unpaid balances. The code and a cash payment for the New York City Department of Finance are then presented to any 7-Eleven cashier at a participating store.

The transaction takes less than one minute with payment being posted within approximately 15 minutes to an hour. A $2.99 convenience fee applies.

"No one likes paying parking tickets, but PayNearMe makes it convenient for those who prefer to resolve their debt by paying cash," said NYC Department of Finance Commissioner Jacques Jiha. "We are pleased to offer this service as an additional payment option for New York City drivers, as it is in line with our consistent efforts to enhance customer service."

The New York City Department of Finance processed more than 230,000 cash transactions in 2016.

"PayNearMe looks forward to working with the City of New York to offer new cash payment alternatives," said Mike Kaplan, senior vice president of merchant processing. "With a significant number of payment locations, people can pay their fines anytime, day or night. It also removes the strain from city offices and automates the payment process so that payments post on time and money can be put back to work."

In recent years, 7-Eleven has partnered with PayNearMe on several other initiatives, including helping customers pay their taxes in cash; allowing Comcast customers to pay their TV, Internet and phone bills in cash; and letting Michigan customers make child support payments in cash.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 60,000 stores in 17 countries, including 10,700 in North America.