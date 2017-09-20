Nice N Easy Stores Begin Conversion to Circle K

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — Nearly three months after officially joining the Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. family of companies, Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes has begun its rebranding to the global Circle K banner.

The new Circle K at 5829 E Taft Road in North Syracuse, N.Y., is the first in Nice N Easy's portfolio to carry the branding. According to the retailer's Facebook page, the new location "is now open with some of your favorite smiling faces and food offerings … plus even more great deals!"

Nice N Easy's journey to Circle K, the global brand of Couche-Tard, began in late 2014 when CST Brands Inc. acquired the convenience store assets, franchisor rights and associated trademarks of the Canastota, N.Y.-based company, as CSNews Online previously reported.

At the time of the deal, Nice N Easy's operations included 33 company-operated stores along with 44 franchise locations in central New York.

Three years later, Couche-Tard acquired San Antonio-based CST Brands. The deal became official on June 28.

In September, Couche-Tard revealed that it was merging its international retail brands under a new global Circle K banner. The Laval, Quebec-based company expects to complete the rebranding process by the end of 2018.