Nielsen Crowns 2019's Top 25 Innovative New Products

NEW YORK — Nielsen Global Connect honored a variety of consumer packaged goods (CPGs) as its Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation winners for 2019.

This year's list, which recognizes innovation and global success within the CPG space, demonstrates the steady growth and diversification that mirrors the shifting tides of today's consumer landscape, according to Nielsen.

The analysis of the 2019 list was powered by BASES, the product innovation discipline within Nielsen.

This year's Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation winners are:

Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Slide

Baby Dove, Unilever

bubly Sparkling Water, Pepsico

CAULIPOWER, Caulipower LLC

Dave's Killer Bread, Bagels, Flower Foods

DEVOUR, The Kraft Heinz Co.

Dunkin' Donuts Bottled Iced Coffee, The Coca-Cola Co.

Flonase Sensimist Allergy Relief, GSK Consumer Healthcare

Harry's, Harry's Inc.

Herbal Essences, bio:renew, Procter & Gamble

Just Crack an Egg, The Kraft Heinz Co.

Just For Men Control GX, COMBE Inc.

Kinder Joy, Ferrero

Lamb Weston Grown In Idaho

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise, L'Oréal Paris

Lay's Poppables, Frito-Lay North America

Maui Moisture, Johnson & Johnson

Mtn Dew DEW-S-A, Pepsico

Oui by Yoplait, General Mills

parodontax, GSK Consumer Healthcare

The Red Bull Summer Edition, Red Bull North America

RITZ Crisp & Thins, Mondelēz International

RXBAR, RXBAR

White Claw Hard Seltzer, Mark Anthony Brands Inc.

Xyzal, Sanofi

"Consumers encounter more than 30,000 new products every year, creating a fierce competition to capture the hearts and wallets of consumers," said Jenny Frazier, senior vice president of Nielsen BASES. "With this much new news in the marketplace, there's never been a more important time for manufacturers to find breakthrough success. The Nielsen BASES Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation list celebrates the absolute best of what brand innovators do to drive growth, and show us all what is possible when we pair a great idea with a great product and great activation."

Nielsen data found that in 2019, a new product was launched to the U.S. marketplace every two minutes. Additionally, over the last three years, brick-and-mortar CPG unit volume barely rose above a 1-percent growth rate year-over-year in the United States, indicating that some innovations are not earning their keep.

This year's Breakthrough Innovation process reviewed nearly 45,000 product launches, first introduced to the market in 2017. Brands on the 2019 list reflect a wide range of products and approaches that succeeded in making meaningful connections with consumers, an impressive feat within an increasingly crowded marketplace, Nielsen said.

Along with Nielsen's requirements for products that reflect strong, distinct qualities such as mass potential, longevity, brand incrementality, category distinction and appeal toward a specific consumer target, the 2019 list brings the continued evolution of the success criteria, which includes all six of Nielsen BASES' activation profiles: Superstar, Brand Grower, Short-Term Play, Targeted Play, Emerging Play and Crowd Pleaser.