Nielsen Recognizes 25 New Products as 2018's Breakthrough Innovations

NEW YORK — Endurance, sales and product distinction were among some of the catalysts that led to success in the 2018 Nielsen's Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations within the United States

According to Nielsen, the 25 brands that made this year's list reflect a range of successful approaches that cut through the clutter of today's crowded product marketplace, adding that the diversity of these products prove that success comes in many different forms and strategies, as marketers continue to find new ways to make a true impact with consumers through innovation.

This year's Breakthrough Innovation Award process reviewed nearly 3,500 consumer products that were introduced to the market in 2017. Twenty-five brands went beyond Nielsen's requirements for distinctiveness, relevance and endurance to earn the award. This year, the criteria for Breakthrough success was expanded to include a broader set of strategies that successful brands employed, honoring the best execution of each.

The result: a list of products that reflect strong, distinct qualities such as mass potential, longevity, brand incrementality, category distinction and appeal toward a specific consumer target, according to Nielsen.

The 2018 winners are:

Biofreeze by Performance Health CORE Hydration by CORE Nutrition LLC Dave's Killer Bread by Flower Foods Inc. Dunkin Donuts K-Cup Pods by The J.M. Smucker Co. & Keurig Dr Pepper Halo Top by Halo Top Co. LIFEWTR by PepsiCo siggi's by siggi's Garnier Whole Blends by L'OREAL OREO Thins by Mondelēz International GOOD THiNS by Mondelēz International Similac Pro-Advance, Similac Pro-Sensitive and Similac Pro-Total Comfort by Abbott Green Giant Riced Veggies by B&G Foods Inc. Hillshire Snacking by Tyson Foods OLLY by OLLY PBC Stouffer's Fit Kitchen by Nestlé USA Charmin Essentials by Procter & Gamble Gillette Fusion5 ProShield and ProShield Chill by Procter & Gamble Hefty Ultra Strong Trash Bags by Reynolds Consumer Products LLC Sara Lee Artesano Original & Golden Wheat Bakery Bread by Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. Tide PODS Plus Febreeze Sport Odor Defense by Procter & Gamble CRYSTAL PEPSI by PepsiCo MTN DEW PITCH BLACK by PepsiCo Carol's Daughter by L'OREAL L'Oréal Paris Root Cover Up by L'OREAL STōK Cold Brew Coffee by Danone North America

The 2018 list was powered by BASES, a new product innovation discipline within Nielsen that examines and celebrates what it takes to achieve consumer and retail success today.

"In today's climate, the marketplace is more crowded than ever, so the pressure to innovate is immense. We know that successful innovation comes in many forms, from category-growing mega-successes to products that meet the needs of a specific type of consumer, and everything in between," said Jenny Frazier, senior vice president of Nielsen BASES.

"This year, Nielsen BASES is awarding success across all the ways we know companies create it — these 25 launches represent the best of a variety of successful strategies all companies employ. They have broken through the noise, allowing them to utilize innovation as a means to feed customer demand and desire," she added.

Nielsen's annual Breakthrough Innovation analysis has been highlighting the best in innovation over the last decade.