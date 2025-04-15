Noble Gas Grows Foodservice Options in New England

Seasoned multiunit franchise operator James Drazdowsky and his wife Nicole will lead Capriotti's expansion into the state.

"I was drawn to Capriotti's because of its commitment to quality and its strong corporate support system," said James Drazdowsky. "We're excited to introduce Connecticut to Capriotti's, and we believe this partnership with Noble will set a new standard for what guests expect from a convenience store dining experience."

Capriotti's hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more will debut on April 25 inside the recently opened Noble gas station location at 190 Elm St. in Enfield.

As part of the collaboration between Noble and Capriotti's, exclusive offers and rewards will be available for those who add a Soapy Noble Carwash to their visit or download the CAPAddicts Rewards app. During the grand opening event, Enfield's Chamber of Commerce will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Other giveaways and deals will also be available.

The Noble location in Enfield will also enable customers to earn and redeem rewards for free food through the Capriotti's rewards app; provide online ordering, order-ahead options and third-party delivery; and offer catering services.

The Drazdowskys plan to open the next two Capriotti's locations in Noble Gas fuel stations in Windsor and Hamden. Noble and Capriotti's will explore further expansion opportunities across New England, with potential locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and additional sites throughout Connecticut, the companies said.

Based in Hartford, Conn., Noble Gas has 13-plus high-end refueling centers in New England.