NOCO Express Expands Doughnut Offering to Additional Stores

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — NOCO Express is extending its partnership with western New York-based Donut Kraze to three more locations.

Customers can now pick up their favorite pastries at NOCO Express stores at 1137 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo; 921 Payne Ave. in North Tonawanda; and 820 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Tonawanda.

The partnership launched at three NOCO Express stores in April, as CSNews Online previously reported.

"Our customers have enjoyed this delicious new addition to our on-the-go offerings and we are excited to expand our partnership with Donut Kraze to three more stores," said Jim DeFilippis, vice president and general manager, NOCO Express.

Donut Kraze, which has locations in Tonawanda and Buffalo, makes its dough from scratch every morning and delivers the fresh doughnuts to participating NOCO Express stores daily.

Customers can buy a single doughnut for $1.25 or a doughnut and any size coffee for $2.25. They can also buy doughnuts in dozen or half dozen boxes.

Headquartered in Tonawanda, NOCO Express operates 39 convenience stores throughout western New York community.

NOCO also offers a full line of products and services including natural gas, electricity, propane, heating oil, HVAC sales and service, and commercial fuels.