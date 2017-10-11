Nomination Period Opens for Fourth Annual Sani Awards

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. — Sani Professional, the food safety division of Professional Disposables International, and the Sani Professional Food Safety Advisory Council have opened nominations for the Sani Awards, a program that celebrates innovation and excellence in food safety within the foodservice industry.

The awards recognize and promote best practices spotlighting food safety with four areas of focus:

Education/training

Employee/customer programs

Guest experience

Leadership

Foodservice establishments with a minimum of five units and individuals responsible for program implementation may be nominated.

The nomination period runs from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28. Winners will be announced in April. Trophies will be awarded at the Food Safety Summit Town Hall in Chicago in May.

The Sani Awards program includes three categories:

Category A: Outstanding food safety program innovation

Category B: Exceptional food safety education and/or training program implementation

Category C: Leadership in food safety

Overall award criteria for nominations include having: a five-unit chain or larger; programs that are six months post-implementation; measurable results/improvements; and five years of demonstrated leadership.

Additional criteria and nomination forms are available at thesaniawards.com.