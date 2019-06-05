Nominations Open for 2019 Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience Awards

NEWARK, N.J. — Do you have young stars in your company? Are you yourself a future leader in convenience?

If so, now is the time to nominate someone for Convenience Store News' 2019 Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards program. Nominations are being accepted through June 28 for the second-annual industry awards program.

The FLIC awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) working for convenience store retailers who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry. The goal of the program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of convenience retail leaders by providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

Eight young c-store leaders were recognized last year in CSNews' inaugural FLIC awards presentation ceremony, held in November. Young leaders from such prominent c-store chains as 7-Eleven Inc., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K, BP/ampm and QuickChek Corp. were honored and participated in a special leadership workshop led by industry veterans Dave Riser of RAI Trade Marketing Services, Jay Ricker of Ricker Oil Co., Van Tarver of GreenPrint, and Lesley Saitta of Impact 21.

To be eligible for entry into the 2019 Future Leaders in Convenience program, nominees must work for a convenience store retail company and be 35 years old or younger at the time of their nomination. Nominations may include accomplishments/achievements attained from Jan. 1, 2018 through April 30, 2019.

Winners will be notified by the end of July. All Future Leaders in Convenience honorees will be prominently recognized during CSNews' Future Leaders in Convenience Summit, taking place Nov. 6 in Chicago. They will also be invited to attend CSNews' annual Hall of Fame awards dinner later that evening.