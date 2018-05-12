Convenience Store News Celebrates Inaugural Future Leaders in Convenience Honorees

INDIANAPOLIS — Convenience Store News provided a glimpse of the c-store industry of tomorrow by honoring eight winners in its inaugural Future Leaders in Convenience awards program. The presentation ceremony was held Nov. 15 at the Omni Severin Hotel in Indianapolis as part of the first-ever Future Leaders in Convenience conference.

The goal of the Future Leaders in Convenience program is to help develop the next generation of convenience retail leaders, aged 35 or younger, by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

The honorees were nominated by their peers and chosen for the ways in which they are already significantly contributing to their companies and the convenience store industry as a whole.

The 2018 Future Leaders in Convenience winners are: