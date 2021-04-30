Nominations Open for 2021 Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience Awards

CHICAGO — Members of the convenience store industry are invited to recognize young up-and-comers in their organizations by submitting a nomination for Convenience Store News' 2021 Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards. Nominations are being accepted through June 15 for the fourth-annual recognition program.

The FLIC awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) working for convenience store retailers who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry at large.

The goal of the program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of convenience retail leaders by providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

Twenty up-and-comers were recognized during CSNews' 2020 FLIC awards presentation ceremony, held virtually in December.

To be eligible for entry into the 2021 Future Leaders in Convenience awards, nominees must work for a convenience store retail company and be 35 years old or younger at the time of their nomination. Nominations should include accomplishments and achievements attained from Jan. 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.

All honorees will be prominently recognized during the Future Leaders in Convenience Summit in November, and in future Convenience Store News print and online coverage. RAI Trade Marketing Services Co. serves as founding and presenting sponsor of this annual program.