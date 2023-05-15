Nominations Open for Convenience Store News' 2023 Future Leaders in Convenience Awards

CHICAGO — Members of the convenience store industry are invited to recognize up-and-comers in their organizations by submitting a nomination for Convenience Store News' 2023 Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards. Entries are being accepted through June 30 for the fifth-annual recognition program.

The FLIC awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the c-store industry at large. Individuals working for convenience store retailer, distributor and supplier companies are eligible for nomination.

The goal of the program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

To be eligible for entry into the 2023 Future Leaders in Convenience awards, nominees must work for a convenience store retailer, distributor or supplier company and be 35 years old or younger at the time of their nomination. Entries should cite accomplishments and achievements attained from Jan. 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023.

Click here to nominate a Future Leader in Convenience.

All honorees will be prominently recognized during the Future Leaders in Convenience Summit in November, and in future Convenience Store News print and online coverage.

Last year, 33 rising stars were honored. Winners were selected based on nominations received from across the c-store industry, with their spheres of leadership running the gamut from marketing to operations to category management to retail technology and more. The 2022 awards presentation featured the theme of positive leadership and was led by a keynote presentation by convenience store industry veteran Danielle Mattiussi, who now serves as senior vice president and chief retail officer at Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Reynolds Marketing Services Co. is the founding and presenting sponsor of the Future Leaders in Convenience program.