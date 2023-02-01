Nominations Open for Convenience Store News' 2023 Top Women in Convenience Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards, the first and only awards program that recognizes women making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience store industry at large.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the program, which celebrates female leaders at all levels of c-store industry retailer, distributor and supplier companies.

The program encompasses four categories honoring the full retail spectrum:

Women of the Year — retailer (chain or independent), supplier or distributor executives of any rank who have had an exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, as well as a positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole. These visionaries have steered their companies into new markets, new opportunities, and strong measurable growth. Senior-Level Leaders — retailer (chain or independent), supplier and distributor executives at the level of director or vice president and above who work with the c-store channel of trade and who have executed on strategies and transformed their business in a positive manner. Rising Stars — retailers, suppliers and distributors with job titles from store manager to just below VP, who are making their mark in the c-store industry even at the early stages of their careers. Mentors — retailers, suppliers and distributors who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues.

TWIC nominees must either work for a convenience store retail company, or a distributor or supplier directly serving the convenience store industry.

Nominations should be compiled from achievements during the previous 12 months and illustrate a candidate's innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance and selfless charitable participation, among other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

The deadline for nominations is March 31, 2023. There is no entry fee or limit to the number of nominations one individual or company can submit.

All winners will be notified by the end of May and be prominently recognized in the August issue of Convenience Store News. An awards ceremony will be held during the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta.

In 2022, the Top Women in Convenience program celebrated a record 91 honorees, including 36 Senior-Level Leaders, 40 Rising Stars, 10 Mentors, and five Women of the Year. Those honored as Women of the Year were: Holly Angell, senior vice president of construction, engineering and facilities, 7-Eleven Inc.; Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization, Pilot Co.; Danielle Holloway, senior director of industry engagement, Altria Group Distribution Co.; Julie Jackson, president, G&M Oil Co.; and Colette Matthews, global vice president of customer experience, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K.