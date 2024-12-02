Nominations Open for Convenience Store News’ Category Excellence Awards

“As convenience retailing continues to get more complex and competitive, collaboration between the industry’s retailers, suppliers and distributors is of increasing importance. Teamwork is essential for success. Both sides of the partnership must do one’s part and deserve recognition for winning executions,” said CSNews Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti. “We look forward to celebrating the best of the best with this new platform!”

Nominations are being accepted in the following award categories:

New Product Launch Excellence

Exclusive Product Collaboration Excellence

Planogram Excellence

Promotion Excellence

Digital & Loyalty Excellence

Data Utilization Excellence

Overall Partnership Excellence

Nominations may be submitted by a convenience store retailer, supplier or distributor. Entries must detail the contributions of both sides of the collaboration. Nominations that fail to do so will be disqualified from consideration.

Collaborations in all edible and nonedible product categories are eligible for entry, as well as fuels, loyalty, technology, lottery/gaming, ATM and car wash.

Click here to submit a nomination.

There is no fee for entry and no limit to the number of entries a company or individual can submit. All nominations must be received by Jan. 10, 2025. Winners will be notified the week of Feb. 3 and spotlighted in the March 2025 issue of Convenience Store News, accompanied by an announcement on CSNews.com during the month of March.