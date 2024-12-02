 Skip to main content

Nominations Open for Convenience Store News’ Category Excellence Awards

Outstanding collaborations between a retailer category manager and their supplier or distributor partner will be recognized in this new program.
12/2/2024
Category Excellence Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for its new Category Excellence Awards program, which recognizes outstanding collaborations between a retailer category manager and their supplier or distributor partner. 

The Category Excellence Awards are replacing CSNews’ previous Category Captains awards program, which honored convenience store industry suppliers and distributors that provided their retailer customers with category leadership and innovation. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“As convenience retailing continues to get more complex and competitive, collaboration between the industry’s retailers, suppliers and distributors is of increasing importance. Teamwork is essential for success. Both sides of the partnership must do one’s part and deserve recognition for winning executions,” said CSNews Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti. “We look forward to celebrating the best of the best with this new platform!”

Nominations are being accepted in the following award categories: 

  • New Product Launch Excellence 
  • Exclusive Product Collaboration Excellence 
  • Planogram Excellence 
  • Promotion Excellence 
  • Digital & Loyalty Excellence
  • Data Utilization Excellence 
  • Overall Partnership Excellence 

Nominations may be submitted by a convenience store retailer, supplier or distributor. Entries must detail the contributions of both sides of the collaboration. Nominations that fail to do so will be disqualified from consideration. 

Collaborations in all edible and nonedible product categories are eligible for entry, as well as fuels, loyalty, technology, lottery/gaming, ATM and car wash. 

Click here to submit a nomination. 

There is no fee for entry and no limit to the number of entries a company or individual can submit. All nominations must be received by Jan. 10, 2025. Winners will be notified the week of Feb. 3 and spotlighted in the March 2025 issue of Convenience Store News, accompanied by an announcement on CSNews.com during the month of March. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds