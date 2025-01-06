Outstanding Independents Awards Nomination Form

Of the approximately 152,000 convenience stores currently serving customers in the United States, the majority are operated by a single-store owner.

Convenience Store News is launching an Outstanding Independents Awards program to shine a light on single-store owners and small operators (2-20 stores) that are making a big impact in the U.S. c-store industry despite their smaller size and more limited resources.

This annual competition will recognize excellence in tenacity, innovation, differentiation, customer loyalty, profit-generating initiatives, and more.

It’s easy to enter. Simply submit an essay (no more than 500 words) that highlights outstanding accomplishments, initiatives and contributions by a single-store owner or small operator in the U.S. convenience store industry.

Entries should focus on aspects such as:

How is the business unique?

What about the store design, merchandise assortment and/or services offered make that store(s) stand out in the market?

Why do customers prefer shopping there rather than at competitors?

In what ways does the operator deliver exceptional customer service?

In what ways does the operator provide exceptional value to customers?

How does the operator embrace innovation?

How does the operator contribute to the betterment of their community (i.e., donations, local event involvement, volunteer time)?

ELIGIBILTY RULES

Only U.S. convenience store retailers operating one to 20 stores are eligible to win.

Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged. Nominations also may be submitted on behalf of retailers by their supplier and distributor partners.

ENTRY DEADLINE

Nominations must be received by February 7, 2025. Winners will be notified the week of March 3 and spotlighted in the April 2025 issue of Convenience Store News, accompanied by an announcement on CSNews.com. In addition, a virtual awards ceremony will be held during the month of April to celebrate the winners.

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out and submit the online entry form below; attach the retailer’s logo and up to five supporting images. There is no fee for entry and no limit to the number of entries an individual can submit.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Linda Lisanti at [email protected].