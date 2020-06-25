Nouria Acquires Branded Fuel Business From Roberts Energy

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nouria Energy Corp. is growing its wholesale fuel network with its latest acquisition.

The company added the branded fuel distributorship business from Roberts Energy to its portfolio. Additionally under the terms of the deal, Nouria's transport business, J&S Oil, will now become part of Roberts Energy's sister company, Brown Bear Transportation.

This strategic acquisition expands Nouria's geographic footprint and branded fuel distributorship business into the New York and Connecticut markets. The transaction brings its dealer network to more than 200 sites located throughout New England and New York.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to provide our new wholesale customers with an exceptional level of support and superior service. We want to partner with our customers to help them tackle their business challenges and grow their business. I'm very pleased to welcome our new dealers to the Nouria family," said Tony El-Nemr, president and CEO of Nouria Energy Corp.

"The acquisition of the branded fuel business comes at a time when Nouria is solidly positioned for substantial growth," he added. "This deal enhances our business profile with added revenue diversification and profit streams backed by strong c-store operations and an industry best car wash network."

Worcester-based Nouria owns 150 convenience store locations in five New England states, of which 123 are company-operated, and supplies fuel to more than 200 commission, leased and open dealers through its wholesale fuel arm. Nouria's wholesale division offers its customers a lineup of leading fuel brands: Shell, Mobil, Irving, Gulf, Valero, Citgo, Phillips 66 and Sunoco branded fuels, as well as unbranded fuel.

The company also owns and operates 52 car wash locations, most of which operate under its Golden Nozzle brand.

Springfield, Mass.-based Roberts Energy is a supplier of motor fuels and heating fuels to commercial end-users, wholesale customers and unbranded retailers.