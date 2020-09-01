Nouria Buys 22 Formerly Leased Massachusetts Stores

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nouria Energy Corp. is adding 22 formerly leased properties to its portfolio.

The Worcester-based company brought the gas station properties it was operating after the buying the businesses from Springfield, Mass.-based F.L. Roberts in 2016, reported Mass Live.

The transaction includes 16 properties in Hampden County, three in Hampshire County and three in Franklin County, Mass.

The Franklin County locations include: the Whately truck stop and diner at 372 State Road (Routes 5 and 10), and gas stations on 3rd Street in the Turners Falls section of Montague and at 63 Main St. in Greenfield.

Hampshire County locations are at 124 Northampton St. in Easthampton (Route 10), 397 Northampton Road (Route 116) in Amherst, and 450 Russell St. (Route 9) in Hadley.

Hampden County locations include seven Springfield stations and three West Springfield stations. Six individual stations are located at: 425 Center St. in Ludlow; 2014 North Main St. in East Longmeadow; 520 Montgomery St. in Chicopee; 2 South Westfield St. in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam; 2788 Boston Road in Wilbraham; and 6 Leland Ave. in Agawam.

In total, the Hampden County properties total $38 million.

According to deeds and public information on file with the secretary of state's office, the seller was a subsidiary of Crow Holdings of Dallas, Mass Live reported.

Nouria bought the F.L. Roberts c-store and gas station businesses in October 2016 for $81.3 million. Records show F.L. Roberts sold the real estate to Crow at the same time, and Deeds show that Nouria was operating the properties under a lease from Crow.

This is the second transaction for Nouria in a month. In December, the company entered the southeastern Massachusetts market with the acquisition of five New England Farms c-stores, as well as one car wash, Convenience Store News previously reported.

Following both recent deals, Nouria now operates 137 c-stores, 46 Golden Nozzle car washes and the Whately Diner.