Nouria Enters Southeastern Massachusetts With Five-Store Acquisition

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nouria Energy Corp. is entering the southeastern Massachusetts market with the acquisition of five New England Farms convenience stores, as well as one carwash.

The deal brings the total number of nouria locations within the state to 109 stores and a network of 276 locations ranging from Hartford, Conn., to Waterville, Maine.

New England Farms was founded in 1998 by Tom Pratt and Mickey Higgins. Its "One Stop Shopping" philosophy offers customers quick access to grocery items, ATMs, lottery, coffee and quick meal options, according to the company.

"The New England Farms brand led by Mickey Higgins and Tom Pratt is a reputable local convenience store brand that has been nurtured by dedicated and loyal employees. Today, I want to welcome them to our Nouria family," said Tony El-Nemr, president and CEO of Nouria Energy. "The acquisition enhances our business profile with added revenue and profit streams backed by strong c-store and carwash operations."

Worcester, Mass.-based Nouria Energy owns 143 c-store locations in five New England states. It also owns and operates 52 car washes under the Golden Nozzle brand, two lube centers, one Whately Diner and a wholesale and logistics business that supplies fuel to a network of nearly 150 dealers.