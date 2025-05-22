NRA Show Predicts How to Future-Proof a Rapidly Evolving Industry

Accounting for changes in the ways that food and technology intersect is a necessary consideration for foodservice operators as they pursue these imperatives. Not only do today's restaurant consumers get more information and make decisions in more targeted ways than ever before, the rate at which technology itself is advancing is accelerating. Additionally, 2025 may mark the first year that artificial intelligence [AI] becomes a true agent for executing tasks, Korsmo noted — and it is not the only technological advance that operators must contend with.

"I know this is felt by everyone, even smaller, independent restaurant operators," she said. "Today's restaurants face significant pressure to improve digital experiences and kitchen operations — yet many rely on legacy technology."

Convenience stores have reason to expect a further brightening of the foodservice category's future; Korsmo noted a "relentless push for convenience" that is occurring. However, they will need to put effort into meeting consumers' expectations of "push-button access to high-quality food," which was driven by the rise of digital and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing operational complexity and eroding restaurant economics are also some of the macro forces currently impacting the foodservice industry. Korsmo pointed out that even as inflation and rising labor and input costs pressure the bottom line, the prospect of raising menu prices has become more complex as consumers frequently blame restaurant operators rather than government policymakers.

Finally, she pointed to environmental threats and the need to ensure that resources are being used in a sustainable manner.

"Two specific problems that we are not talking enough about in our businesses or with policymakers is the exponential increase in waste and in energy usage," Korsmo said. "Both are at the highest levels we have seen and we will be in crisis soon without changes in practices."

Making Changes for a Changing Industry

Tackling these challenges requires the restaurant industry to consider those who keep it going.

"To keep our restaurants vibrant and thriving, we start with supporting and nurturing the people that make our businesses move forward every day," Korsmo said.

One in every 10 working people in the United States are employed by a restaurant, nearly half of all adults' first job was in a restaurant and the restaurant industry itself is collectively America's second-largest employer.

"Restaurants are a gateway, not just for careers, but for life lessons and values that endure," she said.

Competition for foodservice industry talent is fierce; it's not just about filling jobs, it's about inspiring people to choose the industry because they view it as a path to a career offering purpose and fulfillment. To achieve this, Korsmo pointed to the NRA's "2025 State of the Restaurant Industry" report, which found that 60% of foodservice employees are under age 35.

"This generation craves more than just a paycheck. They're looking for community, for workplaces that value developing the potential in their teams that provide flexibility and that use technology to improve the employee experience as well as the customer experience," Korsmo said. "We know that restaurants are ideal environments to deliver on these values."

She urged operators to consider whether they are training employees to meet their desire for growth and giving them the skills necessary for growth. "Are we using technology not as a crutch but as a catalyst? Are we doing the things necessary to unlock their potential, to ignite their passion, to help them see what they are capable of and why their work matters?" she posed.

Continual evolution is necessary, particularly with technology advancing so quickly, as many skills learned in the present will become obsolete in the future.

"That's today's challenge and the opportunity: in this fast-moving world, today's skills won't cut it tomorrow. We have to keep learning, keep evolving," Korsmo said. "Because that's how we stay ahead. That's how we future-proof what makes the restaurant experience so unforgettable."

The 2025 NRA Show took place May 17-20 at Chicago's McCormick Place.