NRF: Recession Odds Hinge on Interest Rates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It's too soon to say whether the Federal Reserve's efforts to reduce inflation will lead to a recession, but continuing interest rate hikes increase the chances, according to National Retail Federation (NRF) Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.

"This year starts with the possibility of easing inflation but also uncertainty," Kleinhenz said. "There is no easy fix for inflation, and the Fed's job of trying to bring down rising prices without damaging the labor market or the rest of the economy is not enviable."

The Fed increased interest rates another one-half percentage point in December even though year-over-year inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index fell to 7.1 percent in November. Inflation was down from 7.7 percent in October for the fifth consecutive monthly decline after a peak of 9.1 percent in June. The interest rate hike was smaller than recent three-quarter-point increases but took rates to their highest level in 15 years.

"It isn't impossible to sidestep a recession, but when the economy slows it becomes very fragile and the risk rises significantly," Kleinhenz said. "If a recession is in the cards, it will likely be rising interest rates that set it off."

The NRF's Monthly Economic Review noted that though inflation had fallen, "it remains in the pipeline and is not going away." Fueled by growing jobs and wages, built-up savings and careful use of credit, "healthy" 2022 holiday sales showed "while consumers don't like higher prices, they are able and willing to pay them."

Final holiday spending data won't be available until Jan. 18, but November sales as calculated by NRF increased 5.6 percent year over year, putting the season on track to meet NRF's forecast of 6 percent to 8 percent growth over 2021. And after a 2.6 percent year-over-year increase in the third quarter, gross domestic product was growing at a 2.7 percent rate in late December, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow real-time tracker.

While the Fed's interest rate hikes are intended to slow the economy and bring inflation under control, it can take six months or more for monetary policy to have an impact on gross domestic product and 18 months for inflation, the report said.

Kleinhenz added, "There are downside risks both in doing too much and too little, and the Fed is well aware that the balance is delicate."

Washington, D.C.-based NRF is the world's largest retail trade association.