NRF Show Puts Innovation in Foodservice Technology on Display

NEW YORK — The intersection of foodservice and technology will take center stage at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show, to be held at the Javits Center in New York from Jan. 14-16.

Attendees can step into the future at the Foodservice Innovation Zone, an interactive exploration of technologies and innovations currently transforming the customer foodservice experience. The Foodservice Innovation Zone features more than 50 technology-focused booths plus a stage on which sessions will be led by foodservice innovators.

This section of NRF 2024 is targeted at anyone trying to exceed customer expectations or looking to add foodservice to increase consumer dwell time and sales, whether they operate a convenience store, restaurant, grocery store or a non-traditional environment.

NRF 2024 will also feature basketball legend and entrepreneur Earvin "Magic" Johnson as the show's keynote speaker. Johnson will share insights in his Hall of Fame career as well as his success in business, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

"From making plays on the basketball court to now running point in the boardroom, Magic Johnson is unmatched in his expansive career as a professional athlete, businessman and entrepreneur," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. "We are honored to have him share his insights and business acumen from the main stage at Retail's Big Show."

The keynote session on Jan. 15 will focus on the trajectory of Johnson's career and his work to empower communities through strategic partnerships with globally recognized brands and to foster economic growth and development. Johnson is the founder, chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, which provides high-quality products and services focusing primarily on ethnically diverse and underserved urban communities.

Additional industry leaders slated to appear at NRF 2024 include BJ's Wholesale Club Chairman CEO Bob Eddy; Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner; Levi Strauss & Co. President Michelle Gass; Ulta Beauty CEO David Kimbell; Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz; Moët Hennessy CEO Philippe Schaus; PepsiCo Foods North America CEO Steven Williams; and others.

Approximately 38,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries are expected to attend NRF 2024. The event will bring together more than 6,200 brands and feature insights from leaders of some of the world's largest companies.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual gross domestic product and supporting one in four U.S. jobs — 52 million working Americans.