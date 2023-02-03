OnCue Receives Top Workplaces USA 2023 Nod

STILLWATER, Okla. — OnCue has been awarded a Top Workplaces USA 2022 honor by Energage. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey.

OnCue has received recognition every year since the award's founding in 2020. The Stillwater-based company has also been named a Top Workplace by The Oklahoman for six years.

OnCue joins fellow convenience stores Kwik Trip and MAPCO in earning this honor from Energage, though in different employee-count categories.

"Continuing to receive this honor truly shows the strength of our team here at OnCue," said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. "Our amazing team and loyal customers are what make this such a great place to work."

OnCue employees completed a survey created by Energage. The confidential survey measured 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: alignment, execution and connection.

"Our focus on training helps set the stage for an enjoyable and successful career at OnCue," said Doug Griffith, director of training and development at OnCue. "Our individualized training model focuses on the team member, making them the only focus of our dedicated talent development managers [and] helping them realize and reach their full potential."

OnCue's continued growth targets an additional 100 new jobs each year. Recent investment in training and development for new and existing employees has been a priority for OnCue the last few years, allowing employees further opportunities within the company.

Founded in 1966, OnCue operates more than 75 locations and employs more than 1,500 people throughout Oklahoma and Texas. It has been named a Top Workplace by The Oklahoman, Top Workplace USA and voted "Best Convenience Store" in all major cities where it operates.