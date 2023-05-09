OnCue Recognized for Workplace Compensation & Benefits

STILLWATER, Okla. — OnCue received its second 2023 Top Workplaces recognition this year by research company Energage.

The Oklahoma-based convenience store chain is a recipient of the 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Compensation & Benefits. The award celebrates organizations that provide packages employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry.

This recognition is added to OnCue's six state-level awards in Oklahoma and three national awards from Top Workplace. The retailer has received recognition every year since the Top Workplaces USA award's founding in 2020, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"I am excited for what the future holds for OnCue. This award is a reminder of why we continue to put people first and that will continue to be our foundation," said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue.

OnCue focuses on building and maintaining a work environment where employees feel engaged, appreciated and fulfilled. According to the company, it achieves this through strong foundational practices like industry-leading pay, professional development, robust benefits and employee-sponsored 401K.

Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: alignment, execution and connection.

"Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward."

OnCue's continued growth targets an additional 100 jobs each year.

Founded in 1966, OnCue operates in more than 75 locations and employs more than 1,500 people throughout Oklahoma and Texas. It has been named a Top Workplace by The Oklahoman, Top Workplace USA and voted "Best Convenience Store" in all major cities where it operates.