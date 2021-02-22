Three Convenience Channel Retailers Recognized as Top U.S. Workplaces

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience channel continues to rank among the top retailers to work for, with Top Workplace USA calling out three chains.

Kwik Trip Inc., OnCue and Smoker Friendly are recipients of the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, which celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice.

La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip, which has 29,000 employees, ranked in the 2500+ category.

"We are a Midwestern company that believes in a 'roll up your sleeves' work ethic," the company stated. "The commitment and outstanding effort of our people has driven our success in the past and will drive our success in the future."

Based in Stillwater, Okla., OnCue ranked in the 1000-2499 category. The company has 1,168 employees.

"To receive a national honor like this during one of the most challenging times we have faced is a true testament to our team at OnCue," said OnCue President Laura Aufleger. "They have gone to work every day to ensure our customers have the essentials we provide, especially fuel for vehicles distributing supplies.

"We value looking at things from other people's perspectives, and receive the employee feedback with a constant willingness to improve. Our employees work hard every day to provide a customer-focused experience, and they are what set OnCue apart," she added.

Boulder, Colo.-based Smoker Friendly ranked in the 500-999 category. The company operates more than 160 retail stores across seven states that operate as tobacco stores, cigar lounges, liquor stores and fuel outlets. It also owns a full line private-label tobacco brand that has an additional 700 stores that sell its branded product.

The Top Workplaces National Programs — including USA, industry, and culture excellence awards — is open to all organizations with 150 or more employees in the United States. To qualify, companies must achieve a response rate to the Workplace Survey of 35 percent or higher.