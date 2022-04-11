One C-store Chain Makes Fortune's 2022 Best Companies to Work For List

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. was named one of the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies for Work For, ranking 33rd on the list. The list, now in its 25th year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures.



This is the eighth time in nine years Sheetz has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America. The recognition follows Sheetz's recent investment of more than $70 million in store employee wages in 2021 as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees via the company's college tuition reimbursement program.



"We strive to offer our employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "Our employees are what make this company great, and we are committed to ensuring they feel valued and have ample opportunities to grow within their careers."



In February 2022, Sheetz announced plans to hire more than 3,500 new employees. According to the company, Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more. Sheetz also offers 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Fortune highlighted Sheetz's diversity in its report, noting that two-thirds of employees are women (66.5 percent), and nearly one in five employees (19.9 percent) are minorities.

Sheetz is the only convenience store chain to make the list, and one of only seven retailers to appear, with Wegmans Food Markets placing third, Target placing 12th, Altar'd State finishing at 53rd, Publix Super Markets ranking 92nd, Nugget Market placing 95th and CarMax finishing 98th.

"Sheetz encourages employees to express their individuality through their personal appearance, but that's not the only way this popular chain of convenience stores and coffee shops is attracting and retaining talent," according to the Fortune article. "After raising wages by $3 per hour in 2020, the company bumped up pay by another $2 in 2021. Sheetz also has partnerships with more than 20 colleges and universities, offering tuition discounts of as much as 25 percent."

To determine the 2022 list, Great Place to Work surveyed Sheetz employees and gathered information about company culture and pandemic response. This included how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crisis; employees' physical, emotional, and financial health; and the company's broader community impact. Particular attention was paid to how employees' experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.



Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz Inc. is a family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 23,000 employees. The company operates more than 640 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides a menu of M•T•O sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.