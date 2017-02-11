Oneida Nation's Maple Leaf Market Makes Its Debut

SHERRILL, N.Y. — In response to the demands of today’s active, on-the-go lifestyle, the Oneida Nation opened its newest convenience store brand, Maple Leaf Market.

The Central New York-based c-store focuses on fresh, made-to-order food and convenient grab-and-go options. Its robust menu features fresh hot and cold sandwiches, soups, salads, pastas, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, freshly-brewed gourmet coffee and more.

Maple Leaf Market also offers a variety of items from regional companies, which is a prominent part of the culinary experience, the company stated. Local partners include:

Utica Coffee Roasting Co. (Utica, N.Y.) — an exclusive gourmet coffee partner that offers all 35 of its flavors, blends and single-origin specialty coffees

Consistent with Oneida Nation’s philosophy and other locations, Maple Leaf Market offers additional conveniences like: no-fee ATMs; full-service gasoline at self-serve prices and special gas discounts; grocery and essential items; a variety of imported and domestic beers; and more.

With the Oneida Nation’s TS Rewards Loyalty Program, guests can also earn and use points on all Maple Leaf Market purchases, as well as purchases at all Oneida Nation Enterprise businesses, including Turning Stone Casino, Yellow Brick Road Casino, the golf courses, spas, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment and nightlife venues.

"We're extremely proud to introduce Maple Leaf Market to Central New York, our new convenience store brand that we believe will become synonymous with our region,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Nation representative and Nation Enterprises CEO. "Our legacy is rooted in building new businesses that provide the highest standard of excellence and showcase the best of our region — Maple Leaf Market accomplishes both of those goals."

The opening of Maple Leaf Market in Sherrill created 35 full- and part-time positions. The Oneida Nation plans to open four additional Maple Leaf Market stores in 2018. The brand's second location is slated to open on Route 5 in Chittenango, N.Y., this spring.

The Oneida Indian Nation is a federally recognized Indian nation in Central New York. The Nation’s enterprises employ more than 4,500 people and include Turning Stone Resort Casino, Yellow Brick Road Casino, the SāvOn chain of gas stations and convenience stores, RV Park, three marinas and information, and Four Directions Productions.