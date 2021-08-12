Onvo Launches New Loyalty Program With App

SCRANTON, Pa. — Onvo rolled out a new loyalty program, Onvo Rewards, on Dec. 6.

Designed in conjunction with Paytronix, the program launched alongside a new Onvo mobile app, available on both Apple and Android devices.

Members of Onvo Rewards can earn points, known as Hoots, for each in-store purchase they make. Hoots can then be redeemed for rewards such as free food, drinks, snacks or fuel discounts.

All customers who register for Onvo Rewards will receive a welcome reward of 10 cents off per gallon of gas, up to 20 gallons, every time they fill up during the first month of their membership.

"Onvo Rewards is an exciting new chapter for our company. The decision to launch a new loyalty program came from the desire to reward our most loyal customers with added benefits, while giving them an easy way to interface with their rewards," said Harman Aulakh, marketing manager for Onvo. "Onvo Rewards and the new Onvo app really provides customers with an intuitive and fun way to interact with their rewards program and with the brand as a whole."

Additional program perks include referral rewards, birthday and anniversary rewards, and a buy-five, get-one-free club program for coffee, roller grill items and fountain drinks.

Onvo Rewards members can choose whether to use a physical card, a virtual card on the app or their phone number to collect their Hoots.

Headquartered in Scranton, Onvo operates a network of more than 50 businesses, including 32 travel plazas, 23 quick-service and full-service restaurants, and six hotels located throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania and upstate New York.