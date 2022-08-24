Onvo Opens Flagship Travel Center 

SCRANTON, Pa. — Onvo is now serving customers at its flagship travel center in Dorrance.

The location is Onvo's first ground-up construction of the company's new store prototype, and is also its first travel center in Luzerne County.

Located off Exit 155 on Interstate 8, Onvo Travel Plaza – Dorrance features six bean-to-cup coffee machines, two showers, and a walk-in beer cooler area called the Beer Barn.

The new plaza also includes truck diesel, Sunoco-branded gas, and a full-sized Burger King.

In celebration of its grand opening, the store will be offering free any size coffee to customers for their first week of business, from Aug. 24 through Aug. 31.

"We're very excited to celebrate the opening of this location. This store is the culmination of everything we hope for our brand moving forward and we can't wait to start serving our customers," said Sonny Singh, Onvo's chief business development officer.

The location will also be home to Onvo's first electric vehicle charging units, which are planned to be installed early this fall. Onvo Travel Plaza – Dorrance will feature two DC fast charging stations as a part of Pennsylvania's Driving PA Forward program.

Rebranding in Convenience

Onvo was previously known as Liberty Travel Plazas. The company debuted its new name and rebranding in 2019. The change was driven by the company's commitment to provide guests with a friendly and memorable experience.

As reported by Convenience Store News, the new identity and branding included multiple elements: a new name and logo, a fully redesigned website, a refreshed loyalty program, an updated store design and a new mascot named Onvo.

"While our old identity served us well over the past 30-plus years, it was time for us to update our brand to something that reflected our dedication to delivering experiences that leave our guests happy and fulfilled. I truly believe we've done that with Onvo," Aulakh, Onvo's chief business development office, said at the time.

It followed up the change with a new loyalty program, which went live in December 2021.

Designed in conjunction with Paytronix, the program launched alongside a new Onvo mobile app, available on both Apple and Android devices.

Members of Onvo Rewards can earn points, known as Hoots, for each in-store purchase they make. Hoots can then be redeemed for rewards such as free food, drinks, snacks or fuel discounts.

'Onvo Rewards is an exciting new chapter for our company. The decision to launch a new loyalty program came from the desire to reward our most loyal customers with added benefits, while giving them an easy way to interface with their rewards," Harman Aulakh, marketing manager for Onvo, said about the rollout. "Onvo Rewards and the new Onvo app really provides customers with an intuitive and fun way to interact with their rewards program and with the brand as a whole."

Additional program perks include referral rewards, birthday and anniversary rewards, and a buy-five, get-one-free club program for coffee, roller grill items and fountain drinks.

Founded in 1988 in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Onvo has grown into a network of more than 50 businesses, including 38 travel plazas, 23 quick-service and full-service restaurants, and six hotels located throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

Scranton-based Onvo employs more than 1,000 team members throughout the area in various roles related to hospitality, customer service, and petroleum distribution.