OREO Kicks Off 110th Birthday Celebration

CHICAGO — OREO is turning 110 years old this year and is celebrating the anniversary worldwide.

In the United States, OREO is celebrating the childlike spirit that lives in all of us through a campaign that encourages fans of all ages to "Never Stop Wishing." The celebration includes the debut of a new limited-edition cookie, birthday-themed television spot, consumer sweepstakes, and more.

"For over a century, OREO has brought fun, playful experiences to fans and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 110th birthday," said Sydney Kranzmann, U.S. brand manager for OREO. "Our celebration is inspired by the magical birthday moment that spans generations and cultures — when you close your eyes, blow out the candles and make a wish. We are so excited to celebrate 110 years of 'Milk’s Favorite Cookie' by encouraging fans to embrace this birthday magic no matter their age and to never stop wishing. We'll even be granting some fan wishes through our special sweepstakes prizes."

OREO is marking its birthday with the launch of a limited-edition OREO Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookie. It is the first-ever OREO cookie to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie, and the creme filling features two layers: the signature creme fans know, filled with sprinkles, plus a chocolate cake-flavored creme.

OREO is also granting a series of consumer wishes via a national sweepstakes. By visiting 110Birthday.OREO.com or scanning the code on any package of OREO cookies, consumers will have a chance to enter and win prizes, such as a baking class with Dominique Ansel, a basketball experience with Slam Dunk champion Dwight Howard, and OREO swag. The sweepstakes runs through March 31.

Oreo is a division of Chicago-based Mondelēz International, which manufactures many brands including Chips Ahoy!, Honey Maid, Enjoy Life Foods, Halls, Ritz, Trident, Wheat Thins, Sour Patch Kids and Hu Products.