OSHA Provides Safety Tips for Food & Beverage Businesses Around Curbside Pickup & Takeout

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the foodservice operators continue to shift to takeout and curbside pickup models due to mandated closures of dine-in service, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued an alert with safety tips for restaurants and other food and beverage businesses with safety tips to protect employees from exposure to the novel coronavirus.

OSHA recommends that businesses implement these practices:

Reserve parking spaces near the front entrance for curbside pickup only.

Avoid direct hand-offs when possible.

Display a door or sidewalk sign with the services available, such as takeout or curbside pickup; instructions for pickup; and hours of operation.

Practice sensible social distancing by maintaining six feet between co-workers and customers. Mark six-foot distances with floor trip in pickup lines; encourage customers to pay ahead of time by phone or online; temporarily move workstations to create more distance and install plexiglass partitions if feasible.

Allow employees to wear masks over their nose and mouth to prevent them from spreading the virus.

Provide a place to wash hands and alcohol-based rubs containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

Encourage employees to report any health and safety concerns.

The alert is available in PDF form in English and Spanish.

Additional information and updates are available on OSHA's COVID-19 webpage.