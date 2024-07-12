Overcoming Missteps in Communication

"So often we think that we're communicating when in fact we're not. We're having these gaps and the opportunity for miscommunication is ripe and rampant in our professional lives," she explained. "Something that you said that someone interpreted differently, something that you said that never got landed and never got taken seriously — all of those are opportunities for us to improve our communication."

To help participants understand what is happening during the communication process, Robinson broke down the communication model:

Message/sender — The communicator has something he or she would like to say. Encode — The sender chooses the words to define the message and packages it up. Channel — Once the message is packaged up, what channel is going to be the most appropriate to deliver it? (i.e., an email, a phone call, in-person, etc.) Decode — The message is received and interpreted. Recipient — The recipient unpackages the message and receives the information.

"Everything that has a message in communication goes through this process. The challenge is there are many opportunities for mistakes and pitfalls and miscommunication," she pointed out.

Miscommunication Challenges & Opportunities: The Channel

Challenge No. 1: Noise or distractions happening within the channel make the ability to communicate effectively limiting.

Opportunity No. 1: Understand what the barriers are to the channel you plan to use. What are the limitations to making your communication clear, properly engaged and connected?

Challenge No. 2: Do you have the right channel for the message? Ask yourself: Is this the appropriate channel? Is it going to get you the results you're looking for? What are the risks of using a specific channel at the right time?

Opportunity No. 2: Timing can be everything when it comes to communication. "Holding and waiting for the right time when someone can handle that message is much better than sending it at the wrong time," Robinson advised.

Miscommunication Challenges & Opportunities: Encoding & Decoding

Challenge: We've got a certain amount of perspective and bias that we're putting into a message. When you're encoding, you're naturally making a lot of assumptions on what the other person knows or doesn’t know.

Opportunity: Those receiving the message will have their own perspective and interpretation of the message, so feedback from the recipient is critically important.

"Without feedback, you have no idea what the other person is thinking or what it is that they took away from a conversation. You're opening yourself up to misinterpretation," Robinson said. "So, asking for that feedback, asking for that confirmation, that clarity and alignment is what's really going to improve your communication very quickly."

Robinson encouraged participants to think of past conversations where they would have wanted to improve their communication and pinpoint the breakdown moment. Is it in the encoding and decoding phase? Is it delivering the message in the wrong channel? Or did you not get feedback on a conversation?

"When you're communicating, you're going to have to make some assumptions. You're going to be able to have an opportunity to get clarity. But most importantly, you're going to have some trial and error," she said. "If you go through the whole model and you get that feedback, you'll identify where those gaps are, where you need to be more clear and what assumptions the other person is making."

