Par Mar Marks 51 Years With October Celebration

MARIETTA, Ohio — Par Mar Stores is celebrating its 51st anniversary across its convenience stores during October with promotions, sales and giveaways tied in with its Par Mar Rewards card.

The commemoration will coincide with the opening of the c-store retailer's 99th location on Sissonville Drive in Charleston, W.Va., and its 100th location in Bartow, W.Va. The two new store openings will make 18 locations that Par Mar has added in 2018.

"Par Mar Stores has come a long way since its origin of a local oil company to now a convenience store chain with quick-service restaurants in four states. There is no way that Par Mar Stores could have made it over the last 51 years without the support of our employees, customers, suppliers and our vendor partners, particularly The H.T. Hackney Co., and we thank them for that," said Par Mar Stores President Brian Waugh.