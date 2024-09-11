Par Pacific C-store Banner Launches Football Sweepstakes
To participate, guests can download the nomnom rewards app, sign up to become a rewards member and then enter the "Snack Attack" sweepstakes through Oct. 31.
As official sponsor of EWU, this is the second promotion nomnom introduced to give guests a memorable gameday experience. Earlier this year, the convenience retailer launched the "Suite Life Tournament Sweepstakes," which gave loyalty program members a chance to win seats in the Idaho Central Arena suite to watch the Eagles play in the Big Sky Championship Basketball Tournament in Boise, Idaho.
In addition to access to exclusive sweepstakes, nomnom rewards members can receive a daily discount of 15 cents per gallon, among other discounts.
nomnom specializes in providing snacks to people on the go. The brand currently operates more than 30 locations throughout Washington and Idaho.