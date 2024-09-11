Par Pacific C-store Banner Launches Football Sweepstakes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nomnom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., is gearing up for gameday as the official sponsor of The Eastern Washington University Eagles (EWU) with a new football sweepstakes.

The convenience store chain is offering nomnom rewards members a chance to win the "Snack Attack" prize package: four VIP passes to watch the Eagles play on Nov. 16, with access to the EWU hospitality suite, which features complimentary refreshments and an eagle-eye view of the game.

"We're thrilled to provide Eagles fans with an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the game in the luxury of their own private suite with our 'Snack Attack' prize package," said Brian Gray, head of marketing at Par Pacific Holdings. "It's easy for fans to enter through the nomnom app, and with the added benefit of year-round savings, it's a win-win for everyone."