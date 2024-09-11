 Skip to main content

Par Pacific C-store Banner Launches Football Sweepstakes

The "Snack Attack" includes four VIP passes on gameday, with access to the hospitality suite.
Danielle Romano
nomnom_Eagles Sweepstakes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nomnom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., is gearing up for gameday as the official sponsor of The Eastern Washington University Eagles (EWU) with a new football sweepstakes.

The convenience store chain is offering nomnom rewards members a chance to win the "Snack Attack" prize package: four VIP passes to watch the Eagles play on Nov. 16, with access to the EWU hospitality suite, which features complimentary refreshments and an eagle-eye view of the game.

"We're thrilled to provide Eagles fans with an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the game in the luxury of their own private suite with our 'Snack Attack' prize package," said Brian Gray, head of marketing at Par Pacific Holdings. "It's easy for fans to enter through the nomnom app, and with the added benefit of year-round savings, it's a win-win for everyone."

To participate, guests can download the nomnom rewards app, sign up to become a rewards member and then enter the "Snack Attack" sweepstakes through Oct. 31.

As official sponsor of EWU, this is the second promotion nomnom introduced to give guests a memorable gameday experience. Earlier this year, the convenience retailer launched the "Suite Life Tournament Sweepstakes," which gave loyalty program members a chance to win seats in the Idaho Central Arena suite to watch the Eagles play in the Big Sky Championship Basketball Tournament in Boise, Idaho.

In addition to access to exclusive sweepstakes, nomnom rewards members can receive a daily discount of 15 cents per gallon, among other discounts.

nomnom specializes in providing snacks to people on the go. The brand currently operates more than 30 locations throughout Washington and Idaho. 

