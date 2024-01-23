Par Pacific C-store Banner Goes Live With Rewards Sweepstakes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Par Pacific Holdings Inc. wholly-owned subsidiary nomnom launched a new contest that offers rewards members a chance to win a major prize package that will let them show their support for the Eastern Washington University Eagles (EWU).

The "Suite Life Tournament Sweepstakes" will give all of the c-store's loyalty program members a chance to win seats in the Idaho Central Arena suite, where they can watch the Eagles play in the Big Sky Championship Basketball Tournament in Boise, Idaho, between Mar. 9-13.

The grand prize includes four all session passes to the tournament, access to the suite during EWU games, a $100 gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings and EWU swag, including a hoodie, shirt and hat.

"We wanted to give Eagles fans a memorable experience when they cheer on EWU from the comfort and privacy of their own suite," said Brian Gray, head of marketing for Par Pacific Holdings. "It's really easy to enter the contest on the nomnom app plus there's tremendous savings all year long."

To participate, entrants must download the nomnom rewards app to their smartphone or tablet, sign up to become a rewards member, and then enter the "Suite Life Tournament Sweepstakes" between now until Jan. 31. More information on the contest is available here.

Nomnom specializes in providing snacks to people on the go, offering indulgent foods and a convenient stop for all the essentials. The brand currently operates more than 30 locations throughout Washington and Idaho.

In addition to access to exclusive sweepstakes, nomnom rewards members can enjoy a daily discount of 15 cents per gallon, among other discounts.

The brand serves as the official sponsor of the Eastern Washington University Eagles.