Parker's to Anchor New Retail Development at One of Savannah's Highest-Traffic Intersections

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's announced plans to open a new Parker's Kitchen, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks on a 3.4-acre commercial site at the corner of DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah. The site is expected to open this summer.

The Parker Cos., parent company for the Parker's and Parker's Kitchen brands, will serve as the site developer while The Pinyan Co., also based in Savannah, serves as the lead contractor for site construction.

The site will incorporate an existing 60-foot metal globe that previously served as a Savannah Gas Co. natural gas storage tank in the 1950s. The globe will anchor the parcel at one of the city's most high-traffic intersections.

"We're absolutely thrilled to develop this underutilized site and to preserve the globe, which is an iconic landmark for many Savannah residents," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We listened to the public throughout the planning process and have made a significant investment to save the globe and to develop this long-neglected site in a more thoughtful, strategic way. Our customers know that we have an unwavering commitment to quality and a powerful connection to the communities we serve. We look forward to transforming this former eyesore into a gateway to Savannah that will meet the needs of today's residents and visitors."

The newest Parker's Kitchen will also be the company's 75th retail store, offering popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar with signature items such as never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders and savory mac 'n' cheese.

Other highlights include the Parker's Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, fresh-made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice, fuel and a wide range of convenience items.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's owns and operates c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina. It is currently in the middle of a major expansion into the Charleston, S.C., market.