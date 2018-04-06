Parker's Debuts New Loyalty Program Based on Customer Preferences

One of the featured benefits of the program is tiered discounts on gas, which are based on customer spending inside the store for the previous month. Depending upon monthly in-store spending, loyalty program customers will be automatically upgraded to Platinum, Gold or Blue status, earning fuel discounts of up to 20 cents per gallon.

"The more you spend, the more you save," said Jeff Bush, chief operating officer. "We want to reward our customers for their loyalty with deeper fuel discounts."

Customers can enroll for Parker's Rewards online at ParkerSav.com/Rewards, or download the Parker's mobile app, which enables customers to track rewards status and offers speedy, secure payment at the register and at the pump. Parker's Rewards customers will also be able to see which level of fuel discounts they qualify for in any given month and how close they are to achieving Platinum, Gold or Blue status.

Discounts are automatically applied upon enrollment.

The Parker's Rewards loyalty program has no membership fees, offers secure PIN authorization with every transaction, and works at all of the retailer's locations in Georgia and South Carolina.

Savannah-based Parker’s operates 53 locations throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina.