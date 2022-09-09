Parker's Earns 'Best Convenience Store' Nod in Its Hometown

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's is once again a standout chain in its home market.

The retailer was recently voted Best Convenience Store by readers of Savannah Magazine for the eighth consecutive year and is featured alongside other award winners in the magazine's September/October 2022 "Best of Savannah" issue.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized as Savannah's Best Convenience Store by Savannah Magazine readers every year since this category first debuted in 2015," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "This recognition has special meaning because we're proud to be headquartered in Savannah, which is truly America's most beautiful city. This honor wouldn't be possible without our hard-working team and our loyal customers."

Earlier in 2022, Parker's was voted the No. 3 Best Gas Station Brand in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.

In previous years, Parker's has also been named the Best Convenience Store by the Savannah Morning News Readers' Choice Awards, Best Convenience Store by the Island Packet, Most Fab Convenience Store by the Effingham Herald, Most Fabulous Gas Station by Effingham Living and Wayne County's Favorite Convenience Store by the Jesup Press-Sentinel.

Parker's was highlighted during Convenience Store News' 2022 Convenience Foodservice Exchange in June, held in the company's hometown city of Savannah. The regional population includes a skilled workforce that includes more than 4,000 military transitioning to the civil sector each year plus 72,000 students across 17 area colleges and universities.

"We've been successful in Savannah because we have a powerful, unwavering commitment to high-quality foodservice, customer service and to giving back to the community," said Parker. "Our customers know they can enjoy freshly prepared, Southern-inspired food at Parker's Kitchen, that our team members are top-notch, and that our restrooms are the cleanest in the industry."

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's operates more than 70 convenience stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina.